TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida deputies are searching for a missing teenager who disappeared Friday.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said Jessica Gabriella Mahadan, 17, was last seen leaving her home at around 6:40 a.m. Friday. She was supposed to go to school but never came home.

Deputies said a note was found in her bedroom that implied intentions of self-harm.

Jessica was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants. Deputies said she left home in a 2013 White BMW X5 with FL tag number PLZV63.

Jessica is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds.

Authorities said Jessica’s cell phone location put her somewhere on Countryway Boulevard in Tampa.

If you have seen her, call the Osceola County Sheriff’s at 407-348-2222 about incident 22I048089. You can also call 911.

Correction: A typo had Jessica’s height listed as 5 feet 1 inch. This was corrected to reflect her actual height.