Family hit with red light ticket in Tampa claims officer gave them right of way

TAMPA (WFLA) – Caught in “red light cam” red tape.

A family visiting Tampa is fighting a red light camera ticket and they have the video to prove it.

This all started last January at the intersection of Dale Mabry and West Kennedy when a mini-van broke down in the left turn lane.

A red light camera captured Crista and Shawn Threadgill going around a stalled van to make a left turn. A close-up view shows, they had a green arrow.

“We’re not guilty. We didn’t run a red light” said Crista Threadgill.

From her home in north Florida, Threadgill insists, a Tampa police officer, not seen in the video, directed her and others, to pass the van to make the left turn.

Her husband got a ticket and a fine of $261.

“It’s just been crazy and frustrating for the last year and it’s still ongoing until we pay it which after all this we’re gonna end up having to pay it,” said Threadgill.

But she’s not going down without a fight. She appealed the ticket, but a judge declared her husband, the driver, guilty.

“We talked to the officer that actually viewed the ticket originally and he said yes, this was definitely not a red light,” said Threadgill.

Hours on the phone and the final answer is the same, Pay up!

“The supervisor told me that I just need to go ahead and pay the ticket because I can’t refute it again,” she said.

Threadgill says if she’s guilty, so are the other drivers in front and behind her who also went around the stalled van.

8 On Your Side contacted Tampa police and a spokesman says the officer arrived long after the camera snapped the picture and didn’t wave her through.

Threadgill insists, the cop told her to go around.

