Florida expands charter and private school vouchers and scholarships by $200 million

TAMPA (WFLA) – More than 60,000 more Florida families will be eligible to pay private and charter schools with taxpayer funds under a new bill just signed into law.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 7045 on Tuesday at St. John the Apostle Catholic School in Hialeah, the church of Florida Sen. Manny Diaz (R-Hialeah).

“We really believe that empowering the parents to be able to have the widest variety of educational choices for their kids is a recipe for success,” said DeSantis.

The $200 million expansion allows parents to use public school funds from taxpayers to pay for tuition and expenses at private and charter schools, as well as a number of other expenses, including college savings plans.

Some parents like the choice to send their kids where they want and get taxpayer funds to do it. Others say the program lowers the quality of public schools by reducing their funding.

Demaris Allen Bridges is a mother of two and former president of the Hillsborough PTSA. She says using taxpayer funds for charter and private school vouchers leads to fraud, discrimination, and no accountability for what kids are being taught.

“So I can opt to homeschool my kids, and then I can get a card with basically $7,000-plus dollars,” said Allen Bridges. “I can choose to use that on services for my child or I can use it towards his college education.”

The bill also combines several scholarship programs, including for children with special needs, into the wider Family Empowerment Scholarship program. It eliminates the need for students to attend public school before being able to use funds through a voucher or scholarship program.

The bill also raises the income eligibility by 25% for Family Empowerment Scholarships, allowing families who earn up to $100,000 to participate in the program.

Some parents also oppose the bill because taxpayer dollars are funding schools that have discriminated against children with special needs or different sexual orientations.

Other parents whose children have attended private or charter schools said they supported expanding the program.

“Isn’t the purpose of our taxpayer money for education to make our children the best educated so they can succeed in life?” asked Bryan Boliard, a Tampa man who sits on the board of a private school his child attended. “I believe parents have the best understanding of their child’s wellbeing and should have the choice to put their child in any school they want — public, private or charter.”