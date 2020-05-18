Florida coronavirus: State universities preparing to reopen campuses in fall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – State universities in Florida are preparing to reopen campuses in fall, the Board of Governors announced Monday.

The State University System’s task force has been working for several weeks now on a framework to reopen university campuses for fall. State University System Chancellor Marshall Criser III was asked this week to develop guidelines to present to the board.

The public meeting is set to take place on May 28. After that, universities will be asked to develop individual plans based on the guidelines. Universities will present their plans to the Board of Governors on June 23.

“The task force is focusing on developing guidelines that will prioritize the health and well-being of students, faculty, staff, vendors and visitors as our institutions continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” Board of Governors Chair Syd Kitson said. “Our measured and thoughtful approach will be informed by science and medical professionals, and we are working hard to develop sound guidelines that enhance campus safety, as well as continue to meet the board’s rigorous academic performance and student success goals.”

The board says it recognizes that each university is set in a unique environment.

“As we move forward with a framework for the fall, we will be mindful that a healthy campus environment and academic rigor remain paramount,” Chancellor Criser, III said.

