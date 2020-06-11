Florida coronavirus cases on the rise, Hillsborough seeing surge in ages 25 to 34

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Just when it seemed as though life was returning to normal, statistics show coronavirus cases are on the rise in Florida and the Tampa Bay area.

“Honestly, I’m a lot more concerned about what’s going to happen in the next six weeks, Ryan. With the numbers we’re starting to see now, I’m really concerned,” said Dr. Tom Unnasch, of the University of South Florida, to 8 On Your Side’s Ryan Hughes.

He noticed something in public that alarmed him.

“If you go out to the stores now, there’s a lot more people out there and I would say at least half of the people aren’t wearing masks,” Unnasch said.

He urges continued mask wearing and thinks social distancing guidelines should stay in place.

“The mask thing, I can’t function with it,” said Kay-Jay Harris, a Tampa resident. “I tried it. It’s not me. I’m not used to it. I put my hands in the man above, hope he keeps me safe.”

During Thursday’s Emergency Policy Group meeting with Hillsborough County leaders, they indicated one group of county residents is seeing a surge in cases.

People ages 25 to 34 are becoming more susceptible, leaders said.

“You’ll see that the cases are going up, but we have not reached the stage where we need to step back as long as we’re able to continue to do what we need to do to reduce the spread,” said Dr. Douglas Holt, director of the Florida Department of Health-Hillsborough County.

Speaking in Brevard County, Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed concerns.

“Let’s be honest about who is at risk. The risk is not just the older population, but specifically the population in those long-term care facilities,” he said.

When pressed if Florida is in the midst of a second spike, the governor pointed to another state.

“Go look at New York. What New York had, that’s a spike, so to say there’s a spike, there’s just never been a spike in Florida,” the governor said.

