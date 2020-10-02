Florida Congressman Ross Spano stopped at TPA checkpoint with loaded gun

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Florida congressman was stopped at a security checkpoint at Tampa International Airport after he attempted to board a flight to Washington with a loaded and concealed firearm.
Rep. Ross Spano (R) posted on his Facebook page Thursday that he forgot to remove his firearm from his bag before flying back to Washington.
Spano, 54, who has a permit to carry a concealed firearm, was not detained or arrested, according to an airport spokeswoman.
The Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office says they will not prosecute Spano due to the fact that if someone has a permit for a concealed weapon, police do not file charges unless there are extenuating circumstances.
Spano apologized for the inconvenience saying “BIG SHOUT OUT to the great TSA personnel and law enforcement who were all extremely professional, and properly guarded, in their actions. I’m sorry for wasting your valuable time, and thanks again.”
