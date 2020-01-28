Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after measles case on campus

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A local college is isolating students after a case of highly-contagious measles showed up on campus.

Health officials say the contaminated student had traveled to South America. Now Florida College in Temple Terrace is doing everything it can to keep the virus from spreading.

“My first thought was what exactly is that, and how contagious is it,” said Florida College student Jarrett Ferguson.

Students at Florida College got an email and other alerts on Thursday about a student on campus being sick with the measles.

“They sent us an email and said that there was a student. It was just one student,” said third-year student April Hagewood.

Tampa Bay health officials remind public of importance of vaccinations amid measles case

While the Florida Department of Health was alerting health care providers in Tampa Bay, the college worked to offer vaccines for students who were not vaccinated. Those who can provide proof of immunization are allowed to come and go freely. Those who cannot can go home to family or stay isolated in their dorm rooms.

“Some people, it’s just their personal preference. I’m not sure if it’s religious beliefs or anything. I haven’t heard anyone say that. It’s just personal preference and they don’t want vaccinations,” said Hagewood.

Florida College says isolated students will get four meals delivered to each room. A nurse will check on them once a day. Dorm parents will handle any other needs and professors will work to make sure they don’t miss class.

“Of course providing them with everything that they need like food and we’ve been recording classes so our fellow students can get caught up on the classes and stuff like that.”

The college is planning on isolating students until Feb. 5.

They did have some lectures planned and a parent’s weekend set for this Thursday through Saturday. Those have either been canceled or rescheduled.

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: