Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after measles case on campus

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A local college is isolating students after a case of highly-contagious measles showed up on campus.

Health officials say the contaminated student had traveled to South America. Now Florida College in Temple Terrace is doing everything it can to keep the virus from spreading.     

“My first thought was what exactly is that, and how contagious is it,” said Florida College student Jarrett Ferguson.

Students at Florida College got an email and other alerts on Thursday about a student on campus being sick with the measles.

“They sent us an email and said that there was a student. It was just one student,” said third-year student April Hagewood.

Tampa Bay health officials remind public of importance of vaccinations amid measles case

While the Florida Department of Health was alerting health care providers in Tampa Bay, the college worked to offer vaccines for students who were not vaccinated. Those who can provide proof of immunization are allowed to come and go freely. Those who cannot can go home to family or stay isolated in their dorm rooms.

“Some people, it’s just their personal preference. I’m not sure if it’s religious beliefs or anything. I haven’t heard anyone say that. It’s just personal preference and they don’t want vaccinations,” said Hagewood.

Florida College says isolated students will get four meals delivered to each room. A nurse will check on them once a day. Dorm parents will handle any other needs and professors will work to make sure they don’t miss class.

“Of course providing them with everything that they need like food and we’ve been recording classes so our fellow students can get caught up on the classes and stuff like that.”

The college is planning on isolating students until Feb. 5.

They did have some lectures planned and a parent’s weekend set for this Thursday through Saturday. Those have either been canceled or rescheduled.

LATEST LOCAL NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after measles case on campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after measles case on campus"

Gift cards destroyed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift cards destroyed"

Senator urges Trump to orchestrate coordinated approach to prevent spread of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senator urges Trump to orchestrate coordinated approach to prevent spread of coronavirus"

Family pleads for help on 11th day of elderly woman's disappearance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family pleads for help on 11th day of elderly woman's disappearance"

Big bust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big bust"

Puppies train to be superheroes at Southeastern Guide Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Puppies train to be superheroes at Southeastern Guide Dogs"

Tampa Bay man runs Gasparilla race in memory of his late wife

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay man runs Gasparilla race in memory of his late wife"

Cyber Safety Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyber Safety Day"

Coast Guard remembers deadly Blackthorn crash 40 years later

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coast Guard remembers deadly Blackthorn crash 40 years later"

Blackthorn 40th anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blackthorn 40th anniversary"

Hundreds expected at Polk Co. School Board meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds expected at Polk Co. School Board meeting"

Tampa police need help identifying suspect in machete attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police need help identifying suspect in machete attack"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss