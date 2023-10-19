TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) will hold a news conference in Tampa on Thursday, calling for U.S. officials to protect American citizens trapped in the Gaza strip.

CAIR will be joined by attorneys and clergy members as well as Floridians with American family members stuck in Gaza, according to a news release from the organization. You can watch the news conference in the live player above.

Both state and federal officials have taken steps to evacuate Americans from Israel following the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order on Oct. 10 freeing up $1.5 billion in state emergency funds to respond to the crisis.

Florida spent $4 million on a single flight from Tel Aviv to Tampa International Airport, Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie told NewsNation on Monday. DeSantis appeared before a group of reporters to greet the 270 evacuees on the tarmac on Sunday night.

In a departure from the public stand taken by U.S. officials, DeSantis took a hard anti-Palestinian stance. Even some of his fellow Republicans have drawn distinctions between the aims of the Palestinian people and those of Hamas – the militant group that has ruled Gaza since 2007. No elections have taken place in Gaza since.

International civil rights organizations warned of an impending humanitarian crisis after the Israeli military ordered over one million people to immediately leave the northern portion of the Gaza strip under the looming threat of a ground invasion. On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced the U.S. secured a $100 million aid package for Gaza and the West Bank.

DeSantis first suggested the U.S. should not accept refugees from Gaza while speaking at a campaign event in Iowa on Saturday, where he argued that they “are all antisemitic.”

“We are horrified to hear our governor accusing all civilians of Gaza of being antisemitic instead of pleading for their safety and making sure that every American is safe everywhere in the world,” CAIR-Florida Executive Director Imam Abdullah Jaber wrote in a statement.

DeSantis doubled down on those statements in an interview on CBS’ Face the Nation. DeSantis said he believed Israel cutting off Gaza’s power and water was justified and that he doesn’t think Israel is “under an obligation to be providing water and these utilities” while hostages are held by Hamas. DeSantis also said that Palestinian schools teach “kids to hate Jews” and claimed Palestinian allies on American soil were cheering on the Oct. 7 attacks.

The U.S. State Department has estimated approximately 500 to 600 American citizens live in Gaza.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.