TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida black bear was captured at Tampa International Airport on Wednesday.

Airport officials said a TSA employee spotted the bear walking along the airport perimeter fence near Hillsborough Avenue late Tuesday. The worker reported it to the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission immediately set up a trap to capture the bear.

Officials kept an eye on the bear overnight and found it sleeping inside the airport’s perimeter.

On Wednesday morning, FWC tried to tranquilize the bear twice but failed. Eventually, the bear entered a trap and was captured. “Thanks to these critical efforts, there was no risk to any employees or disruptions to Airport operations,” the airport said in a news release. The bear was relocated to a preserve in Central Florida. TPA officials said there is no record of any prior bear incursions on airport property and believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone who spots any wildlife near the airport should call the Airport Operations Center at 813-870-8770.