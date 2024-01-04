TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay lawmakers are upping their efforts to connect rail service from Orlando to Tampa.

State Sen. Nick DiCeglie (R-St. Pete) filed a bill that aims to ensure land around Interstate-4 is available for the planned expansion. It also includes construction for the new rail system.

Traveling by Brightline train from Tampa to Orlando and then onto other cities in the state is likely in our future.

“My thoughts are that we need this in the Tampa Bay region yesterday,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.

Now she has a state leader on board.

The bill expected to be presented in next week’s legislative session includes a 44-foot wide rail corridor within the right-of-way of I-4, stretching from Orlando to Tampa with a barrier separating the rail from travel lanes.

Under the state senator’s bill, the Florida Department of Transportation would pay for the construction. The bill recommends minimized disruption to the current commute while construction takes place.

Orlando’s brightline expansion took nearly four years to complete and Mayor Castor thinks the Tampa expansion would be similar.

“I would say on the optimistic side four, five years hopefully we’ll have passengers traveling between Orlando and Tampa.”

Mayor Castor wants to build the Tampa Brightline station in Ybor City. If approved by state legislature, the plan for construction would take effect July 1st.

City and Hillsborough County leaders are taking a tour on a Brightline train from Orlando to West Palm Beach on Thursday. They are going to find out more about its economic impact.

To give you an idea of how much it would cost to ride the Brightline train, roundtrip tickets from Orlando to West Palm Beach can be purchased for just under $60 on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Florida lawmakers will take up the bill in the 2024 legislative session, which begins next week.