TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The office of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is taking legal action against a solar company.

At a Tampa news conference Tuesday, Moody will discuss a case involving a solar company accused of “scamming hundreds of Floridians,” according to a news release.

No additional information has been released about the solar company or the customers impacted. The news conference can be viewed in the live video player above at 1:30 p.m.

