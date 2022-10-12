TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will hold a news conference in Tampa on Wednesday to discuss the “shutdown of a massive fentanyl trafficking operation”, according to Moody’s office.

Attorney General Moody will be joined by FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass, Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden, Florida Department of Corrections Chief of Investigations Darryl Cherry, FBI Tampa Assistant Special Agent in Charge Rodney Crawford, and FDLE officials and state prosecutors.

The press conference is expected to start at 10 a.m.

Watch the news conference live on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook Page.