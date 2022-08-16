TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Aquarium is unveiling “major expansion plans” on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

“The capital expansion will further solidify The Florida Aquarium as the preeminent conservation-based Aquarium in Florida and beyond,” according to a media release.

Roger Germann, the aquarium’s president and CEO, will be joined by others to make the announcement.

The aquarium most recently unveiled a new guest experience, SeaTREK, a guided underwater walking tour in July and opened a new penguin habitat in March.