Florida Aquarium to open new outdoor penguin habitat

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The African penguins at the Florida Aquarium are getting a new home and now they’ll be able to be seen by all visitors.

The exhibit, with underwater viewing, will open on Saturday in the aquarium’s outdoor plaza. Guests can see the penguins every visit with general admission.

“There is no better way to inspire empathy and action for these endangered species than by seeing animals up-close and learning their stories,” said Tim Binder, Senior Vice President of Animal Care & Health. “But it doesn’t stop with our amazing conservation ambassadors, we are committed to increasing our involvement in scientific research and conservation initiatives.”

The aquarium recently welcomed six new penguins to its colony, helping to ensure a healthy, genetically diverse, and demographically stable population for the long-term future of the species through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The aquarium noted the African penguin population is declining rapidly in the wild, due to a combination of threats, including a number of human activities.

The Florida Aquarium is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and tickets can be purchased in advance online.