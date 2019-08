APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Aquarium is holding a press conference Wednesday to announce a “scientific breakthrough” regarding coral.

According to the aquarium, the breakthrough could save the Florida Reef Tract from extinction.

President and CEO Roger Germann and Senior Coral Scientist Keri O’Neil will speak at the 10:30 a.m. press conference.

This story will be updated following the press conference.

