Tampa, FLA. (WFLA) – The Florida Aquarium is holding special extended hours on Friday evenings this summer.

According to a press release, the aquarium will be open until 8 p.m. on Fridays between July 1 and Aug. 5.

The aquarium’s “Aqua Nights” will feature live entertainment, food trucks and more, including a silent disco, vinyl album wall and more.

Events are included with general admission.

“Aqua Nights is a great way to relish and relive fond memories of the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s,” a press release stated.

Decade-themed dance parties, featuring The Actual Bank Robbers and Midnight Music DJs, live painting demonstrations by local artists, make-your-own-bouquets with Posies Flower Truck and much more will be available during the event.

“On select dates, far-out food trucks will include Top Nosh Street Food, Engine 53 Pizza, Mr. C’s Grilled Cheese and The Chief’s Cantina,” according to a press release.

All touch habitats, the Splash Pad, the 4-D Theater and would will be open throughout the event.

Events and vendors vary by date and are subject to change, a full schedule of events is available online.