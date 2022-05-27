TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Aquarium is running a special Memorial Day weekend offer for military service members.

From Friday through Monday, members of the military will receive a complimentary admission ticket with the purchase of a general admission ticket to The Florida Aquarium.

The offer must be redeemed in person at the aquarium’s ticket window. Available dates and hours can be found online.

The offer includes any active duty, veteran, retired or drilling reservist, National Guardsmen or honorably/medically discharged service member with valid U.S. Military ID or DD Form 214.