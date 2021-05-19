Florida Aquarium giving free tickets to teens, young adults who get COVID vaccine during ‘Ticket to Outside’ campaign

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Young people in the Tampa Bay area have an opportunity this week to get the COVID-19 vaccine and receive some special gifts in the process.

The Florida Aquarium is providing complimentary tickets to people 12 and older who receive a vaccination from AdventHealth during the “Ticket to Outside” campaign. The campaign is part of a new effort by the city to get more younger people vaccinated, using ticket incentives for different attractions and events.

AdventHealth professionals will give out the Pfizer vaccine starting Wednesday at the aquarium.

The CDC says 600,000 kids between the ages of 12 and 15 got a COVID-19 vaccine in the last week. The news comes just days after a CDC committee endorsed the Pfizer vaccine for kids as young as 12.

The campaign kicks off Wednesday and runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Florida Aquarium. Parents need to bring a copy of their child’s birth certificate, passport or driver’s license if they’re between the ages of 12 to 17.

Tickets can be used immediately to enter the aquarium or redeemed at a later date.