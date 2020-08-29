Florida Aquarium currently closed due to power outage

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Aquarium is currently closed due to a power outage.

The aquarium made the announcement on Twitter shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

“Our animals are fine as our emergency systems are up, but we have no power to our ticketing systems,” according to a tweet from the aquarium’s account.

Due to an unfortunate loss of power, we haven’t been able to open today. Our animals are fine as our emergency systems are up, but we have no power to our ticketing systems. We are hoping to resolve this issue soon. If this has affected your visit, call us at 813-273-4000. pic.twitter.com/TLJ6Hf25xX — The Florida Aquarium (@floridaaquarium) August 29, 2020

The aquarium said it is hoping to resolve the issue soon and if a guest’s visit has been affected, they are asked to call 813-273-4000.

