Florida Aquarium currently closed due to power outage

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Aquarium is currently closed due to a power outage.
The aquarium made the announcement on Twitter shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
“Our animals are fine as our emergency systems are up, but we have no power to our ticketing systems,” according to a tweet from the aquarium’s account.
The aquarium said it is hoping to resolve the issue soon and if a guest’s visit has been affected, they are asked to call 813-273-4000.
