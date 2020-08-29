Florida Aquarium currently closed due to power outage

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WFLA photo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Aquarium is currently closed due to a power outage.

The aquarium made the announcement on Twitter shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

“Our animals are fine as our emergency systems are up, but we have no power to our ticketing systems,” according to a tweet from the aquarium’s account.

The aquarium said it is hoping to resolve the issue soon and if a guest’s visit has been affected, they are asked to call 813-273-4000.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss