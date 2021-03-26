Florida Aquarium all-female team rehabilitates record-setting group of endangered sea turtles

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Aquarium has received a record-setting amount of 17 endangered sea turtles and have admitted them to the Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Center at the Center for Conservation campus.

The turtles were rescued by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission from the Volusia-Daytona area before arriving at the center.

This single-largest admission was caused by a cold-stun event on the east coast.

According to the Florida Aquarium, Florida has been having higher numbers of cold-stunned sea turtles washing up on the coast.

The green sea turtles were immediately given antibiotics, IVs and wound care by veterinarians.

If you happen to come across any sea turtles that may be endangered, you can contact FWC at 1-888-404-FWCC or send a text message to *FWC or #FWC.