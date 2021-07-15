Florida ‘anti-riot’ law doesn’t apply to Cuban freedom protesters arrested in Tampa, attorney argues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The attorney for two men arrested during Cuban freedom protests in Tampa on Tuesday told a judge that Florida’s new “anti-riot” law doesn’t apply to them and they should not be held without bond.

Thirty-year-old Julian Rodriguez-Rodriguez and 39-year-old Maikel Vazquez-Pico are believed to be the first defendants in the Tampa Bay area held without bond due to HB1. The so-called “anti-riot” law was cited in their charging documents.

Victor Zamora of Viza Law, the attorney representing both men, told Hillsborough County Judge Catherine Catlin in court Thursday morning that because neither of his clients were charged under the new statutes created by HB1, they shouldn’t be held without bond.

Catlin didn’t address his argument during the bond hearing, instead saying, “we’re here for a bond hearing, not for a trial.” Catlin then told both men, through an interpreter, that she was proud to live in a country where we can express opinions and protest peacefully.

“But what is alleged in this CRA [Criminal Report Affidavit] is criminal activity, not protest,” Catlin said. “I tell you this in case your ICE hold is lifted and you post bond. I encourage you to peacefully protest so that your legitimate message is heard. But criminal conduct will not be tolerated by this court.”

She then set bond for Rodriguez-Rodriguez at $5,000 each for two felony counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, $2,500 for one felony count of resisting an officer with violence and $1,000 for one misdemeanor count of “assemblies obstructing streets or sidewalks.”

Vazquez-Pico’s bond was set at $2,500 for one felony count of battery on a law enforcement officer, $500 for one count of resisting an officer without violence and $1,000 for one count of “assemblies obstructing streets or sidewalks.”

