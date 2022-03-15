TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials are warning residents of potential charity schemes claiming to be raising money for an injured Florida Highway Patrol trooper Toni Schuck.

She put herself in harm’s way earlier this month, using her vehicle to stop a drunk driver on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Her actions protected runners participating in a 10K race on the bridge.

According to Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office, two fake GoFundMe campaigns are “attempting to exploit the heroic actions of Florida Highway Patrol Master Trooper Toni Schuck.”

“Please do your research before giving, and if you see suspicious fundraising activities claiming proceeds will be donated to Trooper Schuck, contact my office immediately,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said.

FHP said there are no authorized online fundraisers connected to the incident or to Schuck, and both campaigns have been removed.

Those wishing to contact Trooper Schuck may send their thoughts to her attention at Florida Highway Patrol, 11305 North McKinley Drive, Tampa, FL 33612.

Floridians can report charity schemes to the Attorney General’s Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.