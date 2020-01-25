Hillsborough Co. administrator selected to lead Providence schools

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A top administrator at a large school district in Florida has been selected to lead Providence, Rhode Island’s troubled public school system.

A spokeswoman for the state Department of Education on Saturday confirmed that Harrison Peters will be introduced as Providence’s new superintendent at an event Monday.

He is currently an assistant superintendent at the Hillsborough County Public Schools.

The Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy in a scathing 93-page report released in June called the Providence school system among the nation’s worst.

The report prompted the state to take over the system and launch a turnaround effort.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Family float

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family float"

Gaspy vendor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gaspy vendor"

Florida administrator selected to lead Providence schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida administrator selected to lead Providence schools"

Children's book author pens new book about Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Children's book author pens new book about Gasparilla"

Gasparilla Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla Safety"

Web Extra

Thumbnail for the video titled "Web Extra"

Gasparilla pirates invade local hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla pirates invade local hospitals"

Pirate ship themed cruise set to make maiden voyage on Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pirate ship themed cruise set to make maiden voyage on Gasparilla"

Storm team 8 Forecast: Cooler and drier today with a lot of sunshine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm team 8 Forecast: Cooler and drier today with a lot of sunshine"

Leigh Spann interviews 2020 Grand marshal Gasparilla Pirate Fest WWE superstar ‘Batista’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leigh Spann interviews 2020 Grand marshal Gasparilla Pirate Fest WWE superstar ‘Batista’"

Leigh Spann interviews Mayor Castor during parade of pirates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leigh Spann interviews Mayor Castor during parade of pirates"

WFLA's Amanda Holly and Daisy Ruth take part in 2020 Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA's Amanda Holly and Daisy Ruth take part in 2020 Gasparilla"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss