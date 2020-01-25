Hillsborough Co. administrator selected to lead Providence schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A top administrator at a large school district in Florida has been selected to lead Providence, Rhode Island’s troubled public school system.

A spokeswoman for the state Department of Education on Saturday confirmed that Harrison Peters will be introduced as Providence’s new superintendent at an event Monday.

He is currently an assistant superintendent at the Hillsborough County Public Schools.

The Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy in a scathing 93-page report released in June called the Providence school system among the nation’s worst.

The report prompted the state to take over the system and launch a turnaround effort.

LATEST STORIES: