Flooding causes families to resort to canoes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Brent and Marion Price live in a home along the beautiful Alafia River in Valrico. They say they knew the river floods anytime Tampa Bay has heavy rainfall, like what we’ve seen recently. But, for Brent, it’s getting old having to lug out his canoe every time it floods.

“This isn’t for me. I’ve never had to deal with this in all my life,” says Price.

Some things he has to do when the waters get too high are to take his car to dry, high ground, pack their belongings in plastic tubs and raise them off the ground, and even wake up even earlier to go to work in order to be able to canoe out of his driveway and down his street to his car.

It’s a standard procedure for people who live there, and Price admits, other than when it floods, living on the river is very peaceful.

When he went to bed Tuesday, Price says the water was already starting to rise.

“The deepest part was maybe 6 inches. When we woke up Wednesday morning, it was already at 2 feet, so it comes up that fast,” explained Price.

He says while living on the beautiful river is great every other time of the year, to him, it’s not worth the hassle when it floods. He says he is ready to move.

Price says this is the third time this year they’ve had to use the canoes, and this week’s flooding is the worst yet.