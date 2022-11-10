TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Hillsborough County through 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

A flood warning means a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening and flooding is imminent occurring.

Hillsborough County is under a state of emergency due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning, but quickly weakened to a tropical storm. It was about 55 miles east of Tampa when the National Hurricane Center issued its last advisory at 7 a.m.

The NHC warned of dangerous storm surge along parts of Florida’s east-central, northern and Gulf Coasts, and said flash and urban flooding was possible.