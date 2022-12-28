TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A flipped semi-truck caught fire after multiple vehicles crashed on Interstate 275 in Tampa, police said.

The Tampa Police Department said I-275 southbound is completely closed from Busch Boulevard East to Hillsborough Avenue East.

Tampa Fire Rescue said a box truck is leaking fluids onto the road.

Tampa police said the section of the interstate will be closed for several hours.

The Florida Highway Patrol will continue the investigation.

It is not known how many people were injured in the crash.