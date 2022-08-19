BRANDON, Fla (WFLA) — Circus performers from around the world traveled to Tampa Bay for the debut of their national tour. Flip Circus is bringing a new show to audiences at Westfield Brandon with dozens of unique acts.

Their opening show was cancelled Friday due to technical difficulties with the big top, but organizers plan to resume Saturday on schedule. The show will be in town for 10 days with clowns, acrobats, daredevils, jugglers showing off their talents. Performers said the audience will be no more than 50 feet away from the action.

“The most important thing about Flip Circus is when you come and see us, it’s intimate, you’ll be so close,” Flip Circus Ringmaster Arthur said. “You’re going to feel the energy of performers and you guys are going to be so close, it’s exciting for us too.”

The circus is made up of some performers not only from Tampa Bay but also from places like Ukraine and Italy. The family-friendly show was created by the Vazquez Family from Mexico that later on traveled to the U.S.

“It’s an honor to be representing the Hispanic culture. For over 50 years, the Vazquez family has been a part of the United States,” Flip Circus Aerialist Alexa Vazquez said. “We’re bringing a lot of different cultures.”

Flip Circus will take place at Westfield Brandon near Dillards on Monday-Friday starting at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at noon, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sundays at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. You can check their website for details on how to get tickets.