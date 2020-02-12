Fletcher Ave. said to be safer after improvement study

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County transportation leaders have unveiled the results of a study that proves Flether Avenue is safer after several improvements.

Back in 2014, the county announced they would be improving the safety along one of the busiest roads in the county, Fletcher Avenue. Those improvements became available to the public in 2015. Here’s a look at what the county did:

Added several mid-block pedestrian crossing

Added LED lighting at crossing

Raise traffic separators

Reduced speed limit

Added bike lanes

Here’s a look at what the study reveals:

The total number of vehicle crashes has reduced, as well as crash severity

More people use crosswalks

More people feel safe crossing Fletcher Avenue

There was an increase in pedestrian and bicycle crashes

There are people who still cross the road outside of the crosswalks

Researchers said the increase in the number of people and bicyclists along the road may attribute to the bike and pedestrian crash numbers. However, the actual crash rate decreased.

The results of the study will be presented to the Hillsborough County Metropolitan Planning Organization Wednesday at 9 a.m.

