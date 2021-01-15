Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of late Hillsborough deputy Brian LaVigne

TAMPA (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags to fly at half-staff in Hillsborough County on Tuesday in honor of the late Master Corporal Brian LaVigne.

On Jan.13, Master Corporal Lavigne was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call as backup.

Lavigne was just days away from his retirement. He leaves behind his wife and two grown children.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Master Corporal Brian LaVigne’s visitation and funeral will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at Idlewild Baptist Church located at 18333 Exciting Idlewild Boulevard in Lutz.

Both the visitation and service to honor the life of LaVigne will be open to the public.

Anyone who would like to make a donation to the LaVigne family is asked to do so through the Lynn Sowers Memorial Foundation. This is the official way to donate to the family.