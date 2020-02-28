FL Strawberry Festival gets off to a “berry” cold start

Hillsborough County

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — With temperatures dipping into the 40s, it was a “berry” cold opening night for the annual Florida Strawberry Festival.

On the midway you could find thrills and chills, with many people donning coats, hats, and gloves to keep warm.

Plant City native Ashlyn Delvalle says she never misses the festival’s first day, no matter the weather. This year, she had the added bonus of six week old son Marco in a carrier on her chest as a personal space heater.

“I’m actually really toasty, and he’s nice and warm, so we’re good,” she said.

Bundled up, families took advantage of smaller crowds and shorter lines.

“I think we kind of lucked out,” Crystal Lukacz said, there with her daughter Brookelyn. “We tried to come today knowing it was going to be this way, hoping it would keep people away.”

Strawberry Festival organizers didn’t have official numbers as of Thursday night but remained hopeful.

“I’ve gone around to some of the vendors and exhibitors and asked if the weather dulled their sales tonight, and they all seem to be optimistic,” Jenny Morgan with the festival said.

With a couple more chilly nights in store, devoted fans like Ashlyn Delvalle recommend lots of layers and warm, fried food to help you through.

“Even if it’s cold, bundle up,” she said. “It’s worth it.”

The festival runs every day until March 8 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

FL Strawberry Festival gets off to a "berry" cold start

