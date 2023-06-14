TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Five show dogs died in an RV fire at the Florida State Fairgrounds Tuesday, according to a Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokesperson.

Crews responded to the fire around 2:45 p.m. where they discovered an RV engulfed in flames. Inside the RV were five boxer breed show dogs who were unable to be rescued.

“By the time it was obvious, there was nothing that could be done,” said Susan McQueen, an American Kennel Club dog handler.

An American Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show is happening at the fairgrounds this week. Wednesday was the first day of the event, but the tragedy left dog lovers in attendance feeling somber.

“I actually saw the smoke, and somebody who was trying to get the dogs out wasn’t allowed to get the dogs out even though she was trained to get the dogs out, it’s a terrible thing,” said Pam Hamilton, a dog rescuer.

At Wednesday’s competition, the Boxer group set up a vigil for the five dogs that died in the fire and missed out on the challenge.

“People left things, left their ribbons and they had a little candle and a stuffed boxer, and we’ll probably do that every day,” McQueen shared.

A GoFundMe was created to help the dog handler suffering through this loss.

The American Kennel Club sent 8 On Your Side a statement following the tragedy.

“We are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in the parking lot at the Tampa Fairgrounds in which dogs perished, and our hearts are with those affected, both human and canine.”