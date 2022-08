TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert are headed to Amalie Arena in November.

The concert is set for Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

The band and country music performer will be joining forces, along with artist Corey Marks, for a fall arena tour in the United States.

The artists previously collaborated on the track “Blue On Black” in 2019.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be found online through Live Nation.