TOWN N’ COUNTRY, Fla (WFLA) — At least five cats have been shot at the Three Lakes mobile home park off Sheldon Road.

Animal control is investigating after three cats died from gunshot wounds and two others were seriously injured.

The first known cat shooting at Three Lakes happened in April 2021 when a black cat was shot and killed.

Since that incident, four other cat shootings have occurred. The most recent one happened last week when a cat named “Phantom” became the latest victim.

“That’s a pattern,” Humane Society of Tampa Bay CEO Sherry Silk said. “Someone in there doesn’t like cats and thinks that’s how they’re going to get rid of them. I know this from experience of working in cruelty cases,” said Sherry Silk, Humane Society of Tampa Bay CEO.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to finding who’s responsible.