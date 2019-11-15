Fishhawk car theft suspects arrested

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies have arrested two people in connection to multiple car burglaries in the Fishhawk area.

According to deputies, detectives were able to link a black Infiniti G35 to 24-year-old Wesley Gussman.

After detectives made the connection, they went to Gussman’s possible address. There they would find Gussman and 26-year-old Alicia Fisher.

Both admitted to their involvement in the vehicle burglaries. Deputies say they were able to find multiple items taken during the burglaries in Gussman’s bedroom and car.

Gussman and Fisher were charged with burglary – conveyance, unauthorized use of credit card, grand theft, possession of controlled substance – Xanax.

The investigation is ongoing.

