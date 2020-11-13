First on-ride video of Iron Gwazi roller coaster released by Busch Gardens

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The first point-of-view video of Busch Gardens’ upcoming roller coaster “Iron Gwazi” has been released by the park.

The video gives roller coaster lovers a first look at what to expect from the hybrid coaster, which will open in the spring of 2021.

Iron Gwazi will plunge riders from a 206 foot-tall peak into a 91-degree drop.

The coaster will reach a top speed of 76 mph.

In January during a behind-the-scenes tour of construction, 8 On Your Side digital reporter Daisy Ruth asked engineer Andrew Schaffer how the roller coaster will stack up against one of the park’s other impressive rides with a steep drop… SheiKra.

“So we’re a little bit taller than SheiKra. It’s going to be a lot faster than SheiKra. The actual track length is very similar to SheiKra though, but the experience on this attraction is very much different,” Schaffer explained.

Iron Gwazi will be the tallest hybrid roller coast in North American and the fastest and steepest hybrid roller coaster in the world.

In July, the opening of Iron Gwazi, as well as the “Icebreaker” coaster at SeaWorld Orlando were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.