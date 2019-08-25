First of its kind mental health clinic for veterans opening in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In 2018, the US military experienced a shocking spike in the number of suicides among active duty service members. So a new state of the art clinic in Tampa is opening its doors to help our nation’s heroes.

A grand opening will be held Monday for The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Aspire Health Partners. It’s a first of its kind clinic in Florida that provides accessible, high-quality mental health services to all post-9/11 veterans and military families, regardless of discharge status, length of service or combat experience.

Treatment is available for a variety of mental health issues including: depression, anxiety, PTSD, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transitional challenges, relationship problems and child behavioral problems.

“We’ve worked very hard to eliminate as many barriers as we possibly can including if someone has challenges with transportation,” said Clinic director Karen Blanchette.



Clients can receive customized care in person at the clinic, or from the comfort of their homes via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy. Additionally, the clinic can provide transportation to and from appointments, and child supervision is available on-site.

For those in crisis, appointments are available the same-day.



“Many of our veterans are not prepared for that transition that they go through. Its not an easy thing, you go from a very structured, organized environment and then to civilian sector. But there is help for our veterans.” said clinician Stephen McClendon.

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Aspire Health Partners is at 4520 Oak Fair Blvd in Tampa.