TAMPA (WFLA) – The first lady is traveling to Tampa this week.

First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to travel to Tampa on Thursday, Feb. 17, according to an email from the White House.

According to the email, the first lady will visit Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa on Friday, Feb 18.

The first lady is also scheduled to visit the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa-locka.