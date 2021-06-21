First Lady Jill Biden to visit Tampa, join Lightning for ‘Shots on Ice’ COVID vaccine event at Amalie Arena

First lady Jill Biden waves as she departs Andrew Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Carlos Barria/Pool via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is coming to the Sunshine State later this week with scheduled appearances in Kissimmee and Tampa.

The White House announced Monday that FLOTUS would be traveling to Florida on Thursday, June 24 to visit vaccine sites and encourage people in the community to get protected against COVID-19.

Dr. Biden will visit Kissimmee first, where she is scheduled to stop by a drive-through vaccination site.

The first lady will then travel to Tampa and Amalie Arena. She is scheduled to join the Tampa Bay Lightning for the AdventHealth “Shots On Ice” vaccination event.

The Bolts announced the vaccination event at Amalie earlier Monday. Through the Together Tampa Bay initiative, AdventHealth will provide free Pfizer shots – either first or second dose – and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.

During the event, members of the community will be able to take shots on the ice at Amalie, get photos with ThunderBug and snag some Lightning gear. There will also be sweepstakes where fans can win prizes like Lightning tickets.

Registration is already open for Thursday’s event.