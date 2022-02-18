First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa as part of ‘Cancer Moonshot’ initiative

TAMPA (WFLA) — First lady Dr. Jill Biden spent Friday afternoon visiting the Moffitt Cancer Center as part of the Biden-Harris Administration reigniting the ‘Cancer Moonshot‘ initiative.

President Barack Obama announced the cancer “moonshot” program during his final full year in office and secured $1.8 billion over seven years to fund research. Obama designated Biden, then his vice president, to run “mission control,” after Biden lost his son Beau to brain cancer.

The White House has set the goal of reducing the death rate from cancer by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years.

The President and first lady are calling on more Americans to get cancer screenings that were missed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The White House announced they will form a “Cancer Cabinet” to oversee the initiative and bring together departments and agencies across government to address cancer on multiple fronts.

On Friday, Dr. Biden met with Moffitt Cancer Center doctors and researchers, along with National Cancer Institute Director Dr. Ned Sharpless.

“Joe and I are continuing our work and cancer. As you know early detection is the key. Because of the pandemic so many people have put off their cancer screenings. So I’m going to be out traveling, trying to get people to get back to screenings,” said Dr. Biden.

The First Lady met with the founder of Moffitt’s Patient Researcher Forum, learned about the “Mole Patrol,” Moffitt’s free skin cancer screening program and one of Moffitt’s most unique departments, the Department of Mathematical Oncology.

“This hospital is doing such an amazing job,” said Dr. Biden.

“President Biden has said that one of his top priorities is ending cancer as we know it, and to do that is going to take help from great places like Moffitt,” said Dr. Ned Sharpless, Director of the National Cancer Institute.