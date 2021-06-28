Fireworks sales ‘booming’ prior to 4th of July holiday

TAMPA (WFLA) – A manager at a local fireworks retailer tells 8 On Your Side, business prior to the 4th of July holiday is booming! Jay Jones is with Patriotic Fireworks on U.S. 19 in Holiday.

“Sales have been real good,” said Jones. “A lot more people coming out and buying fireworks.”

Jay Jones is a manager at Patriotic Fireworks in Holiday.

Some customers may be buying their items early this year after hearing of a possible firework shortage. Jones shelves are full and he says he’s not worried.

“The guys that own this company, they have been doing it for 40-years. It’s a family-run business and they pay close attention to what goes on in the market and they were prepared for this. They seen it coming,” said Jones. “So we are stocked up real well and our plan is to not run out. “

Jones says worries about a firework shortage and the fact that setting off fireworks in Florida is now legal on July 4th and New Years Eve and New Years Day, may be driving demand.

One of the hot items this year is what’s called the TIKI bomb. It sends explosives high in the sky and looks almost like a professional show. “It is very close to what they do in professional shows,” said Jones. “Some of the breaks are as big as what you see in a professional show. “

The TIKI bomb retails for just under $200, but that didn’t stop Jeremy Howard from picking one up, among other things.

“I came here a couple of years ago and saw all of the stuff they had and I started grabbing new stuff, trying new stuff and now a couple of years later this is what it looks like,” said Howard. “I get really excited. “