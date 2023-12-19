TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fire rescue crews across Tampa Bay say they’re on standby to put out house fires.

They say emergency calls tend to rise around this time of year, especially when temperatures fall.

“Anytime a fire ignites it doubles in size every minute that it’s unattended and uncontrolled,” said Capt. Henry Williams. “Seconds do truly matter.”

Williams is an eyewitness to the dangers. He says kitchen fires are most common when people step away from the stove.

Space heaters can also be a catalyst for a fire when fast-moving flames tear through a home.

“When you go to bed at night make sure it’s unplugged,” said Capt. Williams.