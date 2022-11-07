HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County firefighters battled a junkyard fire in Palm River on Monday evening.

Dispatchers said they received several calls just before 6:45 p.m. Monday about flames and smoke at a junkyard on 24th Avenue South in Palm River.

When firefighters arrived, they said several cars were engulfed in flames.

Additional firefighters arrived at the scene, including HCFR’s Foam 9, which provided copious amounts of firefighting foam.

(Photo from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said the “foam is used to deeply penetrate deep-seated fires like this while acting as a vapor suppressant should toxic or explosive fumes be involved.”

No one was hurt in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.