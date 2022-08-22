TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Apollo Beach early Monday morning.

According to HCFR, the fire occurred on Islebay Drive. Callers to 911 reported smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home just after midnight.

HCFR’s Engine 29 was the first on scene and acted defensively, protecting adjacent homes.

Aerial operations were also set up to deliver water to extinguish the fire.

(Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

(Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

(Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

(Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

According to HCFR, the homeowners were out of town and no one was inside the home at the time.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause is under investigation.