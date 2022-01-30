Fire threatens Tampa business that makes unique wigs for chemo patients

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay area business owner said she will continue to make wigs for cancer patients despite a fire threatening to burn down her home and business.

“It gives me a purpose. It gives me something to do to help other people with their pain and it helps me to deal with mine,” said Christine Heinen, owner of Chemo Diva.

Heinen said she started Chemo Diva over two decades ago when her friend, who was undergoing chemotherapy treatment, said her wigs were hot and itchy.

Heinen makes wigs from the patient’s hair before they start treatment.

She operates her business out of her home on Adalee Street, but a fire nearly burned it down this weekend.

“When I got here, I fell to the ground just crying, just at the site of the house,” she said. “I also just couldn’t imagine not having Chemo Diva anymore and having to make that phone call to people to tell them their hair was burned up.”

Tampa Fire Rescue arrived at the scene early Saturday morning. Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

“Flames were visible from the front of the home, mostly in the porch area,” a press release from Tampa Fire Rescue said.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire but Heinen said she was told it started in the electrical box.

“When the firemen heard about Chemo Diva, they asked me if they needed me to go in and rescue anything and I had orders in here,” Heinen said. “So they did get the orders for me.”

Heinen’s workspace was located in the back of the home. Much of it, including sewing machines, hair inventory and orders, were not spared.

“I have everything that I need except maybe a couple of computers to get up and running again,” Heinen said.

Heinen said she will continue her work while she rebuilds.