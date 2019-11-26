Crews battle house fire in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews are working to put out a fire that ripped through a home in Riverview Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out at a home in the South Fork Lakes subdivision.
There is no word on injuries.
Eagle 8 is flew over the home this morning, and we have a crew heading to the scene now.
LATEST STORIES:
- Missing Spring Hill man left home with knife after recent health discovery
- City truck slams into office of Rep. Melony Bell
- Lawmakers look to stop the sale of smartwatch users’ health data
- Supreme Court shields Trump’s financial records for now
- Airspace violation in Washington, D.C., White House was on temporary lockdown