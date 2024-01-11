TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire was reported at a South Tampa restaurant early Thursday.
Tampa firefighters were called to 717 South on Howard Avenue around 6:10 a.m.
All lanes on Howard Avenue were shut down due to the emergency response.
It is not known if anyone was hurt in the incident.
It is not known if anyone was hurt in the incident.
