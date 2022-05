TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was battling a 2-alarm fire at an auto repair shop in Valrico Monday morning.

According to the fire rescue, a passerby saw the building fully engulfed in flames and called 911.

Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting through the roof and called for a second alarm.

Crews began attacking the fire with handlines and elevated water streams. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.