TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person has died and a dog is missing after a fire swept through a mobile home in Riverview early Friday morning, authorities said.

At about 3:30 a.m., the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to the Pleasant Living Mobile Home Park and found one of the homes fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters used handlines to stop the spread of the fire and protect two nearby homes. It took them about an hour to extinguish the blaze. Right now, there are 16 units at the scene working to put out hot spots.

“There were no internal hydrants within the community, so a water tanker shuttle operation provided water to the fire engines,” fire rescue spokesman Rob Herrin said.

Source: The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Firefighters searched the home and found one person’s body. They said a dog was unaccounted for.

No firefighters were injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.