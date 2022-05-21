TOWN ‘N COUNTRY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Town ‘N Country that destroyed a mobile home Saturday morning.

HCFR said they got calls about the fire at around 9 a.m. When they arrived to the home on Hampton Court they found it heavily engulfed in flames.

The fire was put out in about 16 minutes, they said. No one was in the home at the time, but on person was taken to the hospital for evaluation. She is in stable condition.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the three people who are displaced from the fire.

The fire was started by unattended smoking materials, according to HCFR.