TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A fire destroyed a Ruskin mobile home late Tuesday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR).

HCFR’s dispatch center received a 911 call, where the caller reported smoke and flames coming from their home.

Crews with the first engine that arrived on scene said that 50% of the mobile home was involved in the blaze.

Crews deployed a hand line to attack the fire. Additional crews established a water supply from a nearby hydrant, ventilated the home for better visibility and searched the home twice, confirming no one was inside.

(Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

The fire was under control in 15 minutes and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not able to be determined, but is not suspicious, according to HCFR.

Two displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.